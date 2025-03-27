Just In: Daughter of ex-Oyo governor Ajimobi dies at 42

Bisola Ajimobi Kola-Daisi, the eldest daughter of the late former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has died.

She reportedly died in the early hours of Thursday, March 27, in the United Kingdom at the age of 42.

Until her demise, Bisola served as the Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

A former aide to the late governor, Bolaji Tunji, confirmed the news, saying, “Yes, it has been confirmed.”

Bisola, who was married to Kolapo Kola-Daisi, was known for her contributions to governance and public service.

Her death comes as another painful blow to the Ajimobi family, following the passing of her father in 2020.

