Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Crime

Just in: Court sentences to death killers of Pa Fasoranti’s daughter

By No Comments1 Min Read

Three persons involved in the killing of Olufunke Olakuri, daughter of Afenifere Leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti, have been sentenced to death by hanging.

They were sentenced by an Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure.

Presiding Judge, Justice William Olamide, in his ruling Friday however, discharged and acquitted the fourth suspect, Auwàla Abubakar, who is the spokesman of Miyetti Allah.

Recall that Olufunke was shot dead in June, 2019 by gunmen in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, South Western Nigeria.

She was buried few weeks after her gruesome murder.

Her alleged killers then, were later arrested and arraigned six months after her death. The Nation

 

Share.

Related Posts