Just in: Court sentences to death killers of Pa Fasoranti’s daughter

Three persons involved in the killing of Olufunke Olakuri, daughter of Afenifere Leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti, have been sentenced to death by hanging.

They were sentenced by an Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure.

Presiding Judge, Justice William Olamide, in his ruling Friday however, discharged and acquitted the fourth suspect, Auwàla Abubakar, who is the spokesman of Miyetti Allah.

Recall that Olufunke was shot dead in June, 2019 by gunmen in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, South Western Nigeria.

She was buried few weeks after her gruesome murder.

Her alleged killers then, were later arrested and arraigned six months after her death. The Nation