JUST IN: Court grants bail to ten #EndBadGovernance protesters

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday granted 10 #EndBadGovernance protesters who were arrested and detained for treason among others, to a bail in the sum of N10m each and one surety in like sum.
While delivering the ruling, the trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite held that Nigeria’s criminal justice system has its stipulations for the prosecutor and the defendant.
Justice Nwite, agreed with the argument of the 1st, 2nd, and 4th defendants’ counsel, Abubakar Marshall, “that anybody charged with a criminal offence must be presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
In view of this, he granted the bail application of all ten defendants.
“I have carefully considered the submission of the counsel on both divides. I hereby grant the defendants bail notwithstanding the crime.
“The bail is hereby granted to the defendants applicant in the sum of N10m each and one surety in like some, ” he said.
More details are coming on the website…