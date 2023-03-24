Just in: Court grants Atiku, Obi’s request to serve Tinubu petitions

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has granted the request by the oppositions Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, as well as the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for permission to serve their petitions on President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima and Kabir Masari though the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A three-member panel, presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani, granted the request in three rulings on the three ex-parte motions filed by Atiku and PDP; Obi and LP; and APM.

In their motion, which was argued by Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) Atiku and the PDP sought leave to serve Tinubu with the petition and other accompanying processes through the APC.

Obi and LP had also sought, in their motion, argued by Ikechukwu Ezechukwu (SAN), sought leave to serve Tinubu and Shettima through his party.

In its motion, argued by Oyetola Atoyebi (SAN), the APM sought leave to serve Tinubu, Shettima and Masari through the APC.

More later…