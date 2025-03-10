Just in: Court adjourns Natasha’s suit against Senate probe 

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday adjourned the suit filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, to March 25, 2025.

This followed a submission by the respondents, who informed the court that they had not been served with the necessary documents.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had approached the Federal High Court, seeking an order restraining the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges from investigating her.

Delivering a ruling on the application on March 5, 2025, the trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, barred the committee from proceeding with the probe.

Details shortly…

