Just in: Bwacha wins Taraba APC governorship primary rerun

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has won the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship rerun primary in Taraba State.

Recall that the Supreme Court February 2 upheld the Federal High Court ruling, which nullified the May 25, 2022 primary that produced SBwacha as the APC candidate and subsequently ordered fresh primary election within 14 days.

Bwacha, who polled 778 votes to defeat five other aspirants, was declared winner by the Chairman, Taraba gubernatorial primary election Committee, General Yusuf Buratai (Rtd).

According to Buratai, Senator Yusuf A. Yusuf scored five votes. David Kente scored 0 votes, Engineer Saleh Mamman scored 9 votes, Danladi Kifasi scored 0, Anthony Manzo scored 0.

Total number of voters was 835, number of accredited voters-796. Total votes cast-791 while valid votes stood at 783.

Buratai described the election as “free, fair and transparent.

He called on the audience to confirm if it was free and fair and they chorused in the affirmative.

Others who witnessed the rerun gubernatorial primary were: the State’s INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Umar Gajirma; Kogi Deputy Governor Edward Onoja; former Governor, Jolly Nyame; House of Representatives candidate for Takum/ Ussa/Donga Constituency Rt Hon. Mark Bako Useni, member, House of Representatives, representing Wukari/Ibi Federal Constituency, Danjuma Shiddi and the APC State EXCO led by Bar. Ibrahim El-Sudi.