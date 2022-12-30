Just in: Buhari reappoints Prof. Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye as the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

The food agency disclosed this via its official Twitter handle Friday.

The tweet reads: “Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye has been reappointed as the @DGatNAFDAC for the second and final tenure of five years. She briefly stopped at the corporate headquarters in Abuja to meet with some Directors.”

It was learned that the reappointment was effective from December 1, 2022.

Prof. Adeyeye, was first appointed in 2017. Her first term in office ended November 2, 2022.

Following the expiration of her first tenure as the DG, the Director of Drug Registration and Regulatory Affairs Directorate of NAFDAC, Dr. Monica Eimunjeze, took over as the Acting DG of the Agency on November 12, 2022.

