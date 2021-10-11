Just In: Buhari opens Ministers’ performance retreat amid ‘sack’ speculations

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday declared open a two-day mid term ministerial performance review retreat in Abuja amid rumours of likely ‘sack’ of some more of his Ministers for poor performance.

The retreat, which is being attended by Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and other top government officials, is an annual event convened to assess the performances of top functionaries of the administration.

President Buhari, on September 1, during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, announced the sack of two of his Ministers.

They were then Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, informing others that the action would be a continuous one.

Presidency sources, however, have suggested that the President may be waiting for the outcome of the ongoing assessment process to determine his next step, which may involve easing more of his cabinet members, whose performance and conducts would not meet the administration’s standards, out of office.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the ongoing performance review retreat at the State House Conference Hall, President Buhari said he would stay throughout the two-day event to listen to all cumulative assessments over the last two years and some months.

“Two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review has taken firm roots through sector Reporting during Cabinet meetings and at Retreats,” he added.

President Buhari noted that idea of the assessment is to identify weak areas with a view to strengthening the ability of government to deliver the goods to the people.

