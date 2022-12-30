Just in: Bolanle Raheem: Court remands alleged killer in IKoyi Correctional Center

A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos has ordered the remand, in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Drambi Vandi who allegedly shot and killed a Lagos based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem last Sunday – on Christmas Day.

Vandi was remanded Friday up until January 30, 2023, pending advice on his case from the Office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The remand order followed an application by the Lagos State Police Command.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Benjamin Hundeyin, made the disclosure in a tweet on his official Twitter handle

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police tweeted: “Drambi Vandi was, this morning, arraigned in court and has been remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Center until January 30, 2023 to give room for DPP advice.”