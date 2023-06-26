Just in: Boat Capsize: Police release details of missing students  

The Cross Rivers Police Command has released the details of the three medical students who died in a boat cruise in Calabar, last Saturday.

The State Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Augustine Grimah confirmed that the bodies were recovered Monday.

They went missing when the boat in which they were cruising capsized Saturday.

In all, 13 Medical students across different universities in Nigeria were involved in the boat accident.

Ten were however rescued alive as soon as the boat capsized while the three went missing.

Two of the deceased students were from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria and one from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The ABU medical students were identified as Mustapha Aminu Tukur and Kabiru Hamza.

The student from the University of Uyo was yet to be ascertained.

