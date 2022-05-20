Just in: Blasphemy: Tambuwal lifts ban on curfew in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto, the capital city with immediate effect.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal announced this Friday in a statement issued by the State’s Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Isah Galadanci.

The statement reads in part:” Acting on enabling powers under section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, section 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act and section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto has after due consultations, lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis with immediate effect.“

The Governor urged the general public to be law abiding, stressing the need for peaceful co-existence among the people in the North Western State.

Recall that the curfew was imposed last Saturday following the violent protests that resulted in the release of youths suspected to be killers of Deborah Samuel, a Christian student of Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE).

Deborah murdered last Thursday over alleged blasphemy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Governor Tanbuwal then also banned indefinitely all forms of processions in the State.