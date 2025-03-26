Just In: Bill to strip vice president, governors of immunity scales second reading

A bill seeking to strip vice presidents, governors and deputy governors of immunity has scaled through second reading at the House of Representatives.

The constitutional amendment bill passed second reading during plenary on Wednesday.

The proposed legislation is sponsored by Solomon Bob, the Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker from Rivers State.

According to the lawmaker, the bill seeks to “promote accountability in public office” by removing the immunity currently granted to the vice president, governors, and their deputies.”

Details later…

