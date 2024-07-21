Just in: Biden endorses Kamala Harris for 2024 US presidential race 

United States President Joe Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential race.

Biden wrote on his official X handle Sunday evening, “My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

