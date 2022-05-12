Just In: Be patient, call off strike, Buhari begs ASUU

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities to consider the plight of students and call off the ongoing strike.

The President also urged students in Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions to exercise patience as the government strives to address the nagging issues in the nation’s university system within the ambit of the resources available.

He made the appeal at the 19th National Productivity Day and the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award to 48 eminent Nigerians and organisations in both the public and private sectors, for their high productivity, hard work and excellence.

Buhari recalled that he had earlier directed the Chief of Staff, Hon. Ministers of Labour and Employment, Education, Finance, Budget and National Planning to immediately bring all parties to the negotiation table to again critically look at the grey areas in the demands of ASUU and in fact all other University-based labour unions.

