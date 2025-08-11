[Just In] BBNaija S10: Tracy wins, retains title as second female head of house

BBNaija season 10 housemate Tracy has emerged as the interim Head of House (HoH) for Week 3 following a high arena challenge.

She however retained the title after defeating her HOH challengers on Monday.

The Eagle Online reports that housemates, during the live eviction airing, competed in a three-stage challenge that narrowed the field to the fastest five: Denari, Kaybobo, Mensan, Tracy, and Jason Jae.

In the tight final round, a test dubbed ‘Stable Server,’ competitors had to balance three balls on a flat surface using only one hand.

Tracy outlasted her rivals to claim the HoH title.

As Interim HoH, Tracy immediately announced Kuture as her special house guest, which grants him access to the HoH lounge for the week.

Tracy sealed her HOH title on Monday after winning her challenger.

In the same vein, Isabella has been crowned the house snail for being the worst performing house mate in the HOH game on Sunday, taking the title from Otega, who had it last week

