Eleven of the over 200 students reportedly abducted by bandits in Tegina, Rafi local government area of Niger state have been released.

The freed students were said to be too small and could not walk.

They were reportedly between four to five years.

Several students of Islamiyya School at Tegina in Rafi local government area were abducted on Sunday afternoon during an attack.

Locals hinted the abducted students of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School may be up to over 200.

But The Nation couldn’t confirm the abduction figure.

Chief Press Secretary to Niger Governor, Mary Noel Berge, confirmed the development.

She said: “11children who were too small and couldn’t walk, among the kidnapped Islamiyya Students, were released by the gunmen.”

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello described the incident as unfortunate and unbecoming of the serial attacks.

He assured the Joint Military Taskforce has been mobilised to the area and already tracing the gunmen for possible isolation and ambush.

Bello appealed for calm and restated the strong resolve of his government to protect lives and property.