Just In: Atiku, Tambuwal, Imoke arrives Abeokuta, in closed-door meeting with Obasanjo

The 2023 presidential candidate for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is currently in a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Atiku, who arrived Obasanjo’s residence, located on the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) at exactly 12: 37p.m., was accompanied by the former governors of Sokoto and Cross Rivers State, Senator Aminu Tambuwa and Senator Liyel Imoke among other eminent political stalwarts from the northern region.

Upon arrival, Atiku alongside members of his entourage were received at the Obasanjo’s residence by the elder statesman, Oyewole Fasawe, before they all went straight into a private meeting with Obasanjo who had been waiting for his visitors.

Details of the visit could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Details later……

