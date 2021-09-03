JUST IN: Appeal Court declares Valentine Ozigbo valid PDP candidate for Anambra governorship election

The Court of Appeal Abuja Division has declared Valentine Ozigbo as the validly elected governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra.

Delivering the judgment, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban- Mensem, who led a three-man panel of justices, held that the appeal filed by Valentine Ozigbo challenging the judgement of the Akwa High Court had merit.

The appellate court set aside the decision of the Akwa High Court and declared it null and void.

It also awarded the sum of N10 million exemplary cost in favor of Ozigbo.

The judgment of the Awka High Court had barred Ozigbo from parading himself as the PDP candidate in the Anambra gubernatorial election coming up on November 6.