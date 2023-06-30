Just in: Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere collapses, hospitalised 

The Founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has been hospitalised over an undisclosed illness.

His picture on the hospital bed has gone viral on different social media platforms.

In one, the cleric was reported to have collapsed with some people trying to resuscitate him.

A terse post on the church’s verified Facebook page reads: “Please let us all endeavour to put our Father in the Lord in our prayers.”

The Apostle, well known for his philanthropic gestures, has been in the news recently.

Many of his church members and followers have taken to social media to pray for the cleric’s recovery. The Nation