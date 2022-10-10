Just in: APC inaugurates women campaign team

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the women wing of its Presidential Campaign Council.

The event, which is underway at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is being graced by the APC Chieftains, including President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others who are in attendance include: the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; the First Lady, Aisha Buhari; wives of the candidate and his running mate, Senator Remi Tinubu and Mrs Nana Shettima.

Also in attendance are: the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Governor Simon Lalong; Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Abdullahi Ganduje; Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Talen; Women Leader of the APC, Beta Edu; other leaders of the party; National Assembly members and others.