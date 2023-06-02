Just in: APC Governors support fuel subsidy removal, rally support for FG

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors under the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) have declared their support for the Federal Government FG on its recent decision to remove petrol subsidy.

The Governors who were elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed their support during a courtesy call on President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

However, the Governors voiced their concern over the sudden hike in petrol prices following the President’s inaugural speech.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting with the President, Chairman of the PGF and Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma, condemned the price increase on what he described as “old stock”.

Uzodinma called on Nigerians to rally behind the FG’s decision to remove fuel subsidy.