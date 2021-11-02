JUST IN: Another Lagos building caves in

A two-storey building has collapsed in Osapa London, Lekki area of Lagos State, barely 24 hours after the collapse of a 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi.

The building, which was under construction, partially caved in after Monday’s evening heavy downpour.

The picture of the collapsed building was displayed on the Twitter handle of @SkyGospelNewsT1.

Efforts to reach government agencies and officials were not successful. Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Femi Oke-Osanyintolu did not answer his calls.