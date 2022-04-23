Another explosion rocks Jalingo, nine confirmed injured

Barely three days after an explosion occurred at International Cattle Market Iware, another explosion rocked Nukkai, a suburb of Jalingo in Taraba State on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that it happened when the entire town was in a blackout due to power outage.

Hassan Danzumi, an eyewitness close to the area, said that several people were injured, but no life was lost.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Taraba State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the incident.

Usman said nine people were injured, but could not confirm any casualty.