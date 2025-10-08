Just In: Akpabio swears in new senators

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday supervised the swearing-in of two new senators: Joseph Ikpea, APC, for Edo Central, and Emmanuel Nwachukwu, APGA, as Senator for Anambra South.

The swearing-in of Ikpea and Nwachukwu followed the bye-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fill the vacant seats in the two Senatorial Districts.

Recall that INEC had declared the Edo Central Senatorial seat vacant following the election of the former occupier, Senator Monday Okpebholo, who is now the Governor of the state, and this led to the emergence of Ikpea to replace him.

On the other hand, the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represented Anambra South in the Senate, necessitated the conduct of a by-election, which was contested by 12 political parties on August 16.

With this development, APC Senators will now be 71, PDP 28, Labour Party (LP) 5, NNPP 1, SDP 2 and APGA 2, total 109.

The oath of office and allegiance was administered on Thursday by the Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel Odo, to Ikpea and Nwachukwu during plenary.

In his remarks, Akpabio, who congratulated them, said that the Senate is a family of the most elite club in the world, just as he welcomed them to the club.

He urged the new Senators to remain focused and do those things that will make the country great, saying that they are Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and no longer carrying the name of their parties.

Akpabio urged them to study the 1999 Constitution and the Senate Standing Orders as amended in 2023 properly.

Present at the hallowed Chamber to witness the swearing-in ceremony were former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu; Lee Ikpea, Samson Osagie, among others.

The President of the Senate, who thanked them for coming, also said, “Including the women so that they will not say that I do not like women.”