Just in: Ajegunle Music pioneer, Mighty Mouse, dies 

The pioneer of Ajegunle Music, John Oboh, known as Mighty Mouse is dead.

Mouse, who is considered as the godfather of music in the Ajegunle enclave, died Monday, (September 18) in the metropolitan city after allegedly battling with cancer.

The AJ City musical patriarch produced the style of music presently regarded as Galala music.

In 1991, Mighty Mouse approached his sister, Mabel Oboh, an actress and Talk Show host for financial assistance to establish Jahoha Studio, then saying that he had a dream about Ajegunle music.

According to his sister, Mighty Mouse explained that “he needed to set up a studio and with it, he would be able to produce all AJ musicians.

“And truly, when the studio opened, the artistes were trooping in to actualise their dreams.”

In September 2017, the movement established by Mighty Mouse recognised Mabel Oboh for her role in grooming music stars at the “Ajegunle to the World Concert” in the jungle city.