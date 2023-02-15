Just in: Again, Buhari, Tinubu meet in Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have again met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, reportedly held at the Residence inside the Villa, before the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting Wednesday.

Although, the reason for the meeting could not be immediately ascertained as at the time of filing this report, still, it was believed to be in connection with issues of campaigns, Naira scarcity and other prevailing national issues.

Recall that Buhari and Tinubu met in the Villa last weekend for yet to be ascertained reason.