Just in: After weeks in France, Tinubu returns to Nigeria

The National leader and presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, returned to the country Friday after spending some weeks in France.

His return to Nigeria might not be unconnected with the earlier meeting a few APC governors had with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his counterparts in Ondo and Ekiti, Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi respectively visited Wike, where they had a closed door meeting. A PDP Chieftain and former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose was also in attendance at the meeting which was held at Wike’s private residence.