Just In: AFCON: 500 supporters storm Garoua to cheer Super Eagles to victory

No fewer than 500 members of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) have stormed Garoua, Cameroon to cheer the Super Eagles to victory at the ongoing 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

The National chairman of NFSC, Samuel Ikpea, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Monday in Garoua, Cameroon ahead of Eagles crunch opener against Egypt Tuesday.

A correspondent of NAN in Garoua who witnessed the flamboyant arrival of some of the members reports that their arrival has brought more zest to the already bubbly Eagles camp.

Ikpea confirmed that despite some of the logistic hitches, the NFSC members were now fully on ground to paint the city green and cheer the Eagles to victory at the competition.

He explained that over 250 members had arrived in batches from Nigeria while members on ground in Cameroon have also shifted base to Garoua.

According to him, other chapters of the association from Mali, Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire and South Africa were also in town to give maximum support to the Eagles.

” I can tell you that the NFSC is fully on ground in Garoua now, we have about 250 members from Nigeria while others from our chapters in Cameroon, Mali, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa are also here.

“So all together we have about 500 supporters here ready to propel the Super Eagles to victory on Tuesday against Egypt and all through the tournament,” he said.

Ikpea added that the association which was founded 66 years ago will continue to give the Eagles the desired support wherever they play across the world.

He asserted that the structure of the association was unmatched and arguably the best in the world, noting that FIFA had recognized the NFSC as the best behaved in the world.

“Our structure is unmatched and the best in the world and the NFSC have been recognized by FIFA as the best behaved supporters club in the world”, he added.

He called on Nigerians to continue to support the Super Eagles as they begin their conquest for a fourth AFCON title in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles who are in Group D will play their first match Tuesday against seven-time champions Egypt.

Other games of the Nigerian side are: Sudan on January 15 and Guinea Bissau on January 19.