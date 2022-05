Senator representing Adamawa Central, Aishatu Dahiru has emerged as the governorship candidate of the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) in the North Eastern State.

She defeated former State Governor Jubrilla Bindow, former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu and Hon Abdulrazak Namdas.

Dahiru polled 430 votes to defeat his closest rival , Nuhu Ribadu who scored 288 votes.