Just in: Abducted wife of Plateau House Dep COAS, physician regain freedom

The abducted wife wife of Deputy Chief of Staff, Plateau Government House, Ladi Tabitha Silas and the Chief Medical Director, Allah Na Kowa Clinic and Maternity, Barkin, Dr Audu Samuel, have been rescued.

Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, rescued the two victims from their abductors.

The Media Officer of the task force Maj. Ishaku Takwa, confirmed this in a statement issued Tuesday in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

He explained that the victims who were kidnapped by the same gang, from their separate residence in Jos and Barkin Ladi on January 9 and Jan 10 respectively, were rescued by the troops Tuesday.

“Troops of OPSH have rescued Mrs Tabitha Silas, the wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s office Plateau state, from kidnappers.

“Silas was also rescued along with Dr Audu Samuel, the Medical Director Allah Na Kowa Clinic and Maternity Barkin Ladi.

“Silas was kidnapped on Sunday, Jan. 9 at her residence in little Rayfield Jos, while Samuel was kidnapped on Monday, Jan 10, at his residence in Barkin Ladi by the same gang.

” The rescued victims have been reunited with their families, “the Task Force Spokesman said.

Takwa promised to furnish the media with details on the matter later. NAN