JUST IN: Abducted Plateau State monarch, Charles Mato, regains freedom

The abducted Plateau State monarch, Charles Mato, the Sum Pyem and Paramount Ruler of Gindri in Mangu Local Government Area of the North central State has regained his freedom.

The Media Officer, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) which is maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, Maj. Ishaku Takwa, confirmed the development in a statement Friday in Jos, the State’s capital.

Takwa explained that troops of the operation were immediately dispatched to the area and surrounding communities for search and rescue operation.

“While the traditional ruler has been with his abductors, the commander OPSH, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, placed the troops deployed at Gyanbus on red alert and hot trail of the perpetrators.

“Consequently, eight suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnap incidence and are being interrogated.

“Following this development, the paramount ruler has been released in the early hours of Friday – December 31.

“Meanwhile we will ensure all those involved in the kidnap of the traditional ruler are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law’’ Takwa added.

He did not however confirm whether or not any ransom was paid before the traditional ruler was released by his abductors.

Recall that the abductors on Wednesday called the monarch’s family and demanded N500 million ransom.

Some suspected gunmen kidnapped Mato on Sunday, December 26, 2021. NAN