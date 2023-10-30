JUST IN: 23 out of 32 Rivers lawmakers sign impeachment notice against Governor

Rivers State House of Assembly has already begun signing impeachment notice against Governor Sim Fubara.

The Eagle online gathered that 23 out of 32 lawmakers of the Assembly have already signed the notice Including the Speaker.

Meanwhile, Chidi Amadi, the Chief of Staff to the governor has been sacked.

Recall that Fubara retained both his predecessor’s Chief of Staff and Secretary to the State Government.