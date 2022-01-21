JUST IN: 2023: Popular ex-APC member, Jandol defects to PDP

A former ruling APC member in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran, aka Jandol has formally defected to the opposition PDP.

The defection ceremony which was attended by all PDP Governors in the southern prart of the country took place during Lagos for Lagos rally held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos Island Friday evening.

Jandol, amidst PDP National Leaders and supporters indicted the ruling APC leadership for opposing the entrenchment of internal democracy.

He vowed that PDP would spring a surprise in the next general election, citing the case of the curren tOyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, whom he said was considered as an underdog, but succeeded in winning 2019 Governorship election and presently performing very well.

The PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu at the event urged party supporters to take the party campaign to the doorsteps of other party’s supporters, saying that the party would not only clinch Lagos State from APC, but would also come to the State for the inauguration of a new PDP President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

Abia State Governor, Dr Ikpeazau described Jandol as a viable and strategic party member. He said his defection was a good omen to the PDP in Lagos State.

Other speakers at the brief ceremony were the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other party Leaders.