Just in: 2023: Ken Nnamani joins presidential race

A former Senate President, Ken Nnamani has joined the presidential race.

Nnanami in a chat with journalists Friday, said Nigeria needed a man of tested integrity and competence to mobilize citizens to overcome tough challenges.

He noted that his pedigree as the President of Senate and Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Constitutional and Electoral Reform prove he would improve on Buhari’s legacies.

“In 2023, we will need a Ken Nnamani to help unite Nigeria, deepen democracy, and rebuild the social and economic infrastructure of sustainable development based on production and fair distribution.”

Nnamani is a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).