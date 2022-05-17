Just in: 2023: Ex-President Jonathan, Gov. Ortom meet behind closed door

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday met behind the closed doors at the former President’s Abuja residence.

Ortom served as Minister of State for Trade and Investments and later supervised the Ministry of Aviation under Jonathan.

It was gathered that the fortunes of their party, Peoples Democratic Party, and its victory in the forthcoming 2023 general elections featured prominently during the discussion.



When contacted, Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, confirmed the development.

Ikyur said: “The duo met behind closed doors for more than 40 minutes and discussed frankly.

“Although none of them spoke to the press when they came out, they were beaming with smiles with the former president exchanging pleasantries with everyone in the governor’s entourage.”

Pressed further, he added: “They obviously discussed the Peoples Democratic Party and the future of Nigeria.”

Some of the governor’s aides who accompanied him included Dr. James Anbua, Principal Special Assistant; Hon. Steven Amase, Principal Private Secretary; and Hon. Abrahams Kwaghngu, Principal Special Assistant on Special Duties.