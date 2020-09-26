A female friend of the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, Elizabeth Akinmuda, has visited him in Nigeria from Glasgow, Scotland.

The visit is coming just days after the barely six-year-old marriage of Fani-Kayode to his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, crashed due to alleged domestic violence.

Fani-Kayode thus raised eyebrows on Friday when he gleefully announced via his Twitter that Akinmuda, his longtime friend, had come visiting him all the way from Scotland.

He tweeted: “Great to see my dear friend Elizabeth Akinmuda again after 6 long years. She flew in all the way from Glasgow, Scotland to say hello.

“You are looking great Elizabeth and thanks for coming. Blessings.”

Meanwhile, Akinmuda’s visit has generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians who find her sudden visit suspicious.

Here are some tweets:

@glamor_mute: “Suddenly remembered you after 6years of Precious filling up dat space…anyway Elizabeth, we have 4 toddlers to be taken care off…no hide face …sit and take care of them.”

@kkendobaz: “FFK please go and reconcile with Precious Chinkwendu the mother of your four beautiful and adorable kids. You can’t just allow this last marriage to fail. Remember we (Igbo people) love you so much as our inlaw. For Christ sake, please look beyond.”

@ahjibade: “Who bankrolled her journey from Scotland sir??”