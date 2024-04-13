Junior Pope: Governor demands makeup artist’s corpse for proper burial

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has instructed that the body of makeup artist, Abigael Frederick, who died in a boat accident be returned to the state for a proper burial.

The Eagle Online recalls that the makeup artist was one of those with Nollywood actor, John Paul Odonwodo, in a boat accident.

The Eagle Online also recalls that Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, Frederick and three others died in the ill-fated boat trip on River Niger while they were returning from the location of a film in Anambra State.

As reported earlier by The Eagle Online, Frederick was buried by the bank of River Niger by her relatives because the family could not afford the money for the “rituals” required to take her corpse away for proper burial.

This led to the intervention by Governor Eno.

The directive of Eno to retrieve the remains of Frederick was communicated by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ekerete Udoh, via his X account on Saturday.

Eno expressed deep sorrow over Frederick’s death, describing her as a shining example of the state’s youths who answered the call to excel.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, Governor, Akwa Ibom State, is aware of the tragic boat mishap, which occurred a few days ago, on River Niger, involving some Nollywood actors and other supporting crew members while on a trip to a movie location.

“One of the victims of that accident, Ms Abigael Edith Frederick, was a quintessential example of our young people who have harkened to our clarion call for them to arise and shine.

“She was a 24-year-old graduate of Theatre Arts, who had found her passion as a make-up artist.

“We are deeply saddened by her painful passing and on behalf of the government and people of Akwa Ibom State, we sympathise with her family, the Nollywood community and her friends and colleagues over this sad loss.

“We have also followed and read the reportage, especially on the social media platforms surrounding her burial and wish to state categorically that the government was not informed of the circumstances that led to her burial.

“His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno, has consequently directed that her body be brought back to her family for a proper and decent burial.

“As the famous theme song of the Liverpool Football Club goes, the bereaved family will not ‘walk alone’. May her soul rest in peace.”