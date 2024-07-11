Jungle justice: Police won’t accept brutalised suspects, Delta PPRO warns

The Delta State Police Command has warned residents to refrain from meting out jungle justice to suspected criminals.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Edafe Bright, disclosed this in a post on X.com on Wednesday.

According to Edafe, the police will not accept brutalised suspects, and those responsible for such acts will face murder charges if the victim dies.

He wrote, “So I was at Trend FM today to discuss a different type of jungle justice. Many callers who called refused to yield to my advice and insisted that they will beat up a suspected thief black and blue before taking him to the police station.

“Let me make it clear, we won’t accept a wounded suspect who suffered from jungle justice in your compound from you.”

Edafe stated further that anyone who inflicts injuries on a suspect will be required to treat them in the hospital before they can be taken into custody.

“We will accompany you to the hospital where you will have to treat the suspect before we admit the suspect.

“And if the suspect dies due to the beating, you and your other accomplices will be charged to court for murder. No sentiment in law, know this, and know peace,” he added.

