June 12: YOV stages global rally on Owo massacre

Prominent Yoruba Diaspora organization, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), will hold a global rally to press for a thorough investigation into the Owo Catholic Church massacre that led to the death of over 38 worshippers last Sunday.

In a statement by its Director of information, Tope Oladimeji, YOV expressed sadness over the incident, saying Yoruba had never experienced such a terrible onslaught in its long years of history, even as it wondered how a place of worship became the target of the terrorists.

“We are saddened by the attack on the Owo Catholic church attack. It is only in Nigeria that you go to church or mosque to worship without an assurance that you will return home safely. That tells you how insecure Nigeria is at the moment.”

He said the rally is to tell the world that Nigeria is not safe, maintaining that the group had embarked on the protest to drive home their demand for self determination.

“We are holding the protest rally in about 174 countries across all the six continents. The June 12 rally is to express our condolences to the people of Owo, the government and also to demand a thorough investigation into the killing.

“What happened in Owo was predetermined. Terrorists are on the rampage in the South-west and we want to let the whole world know that the Fulani religious extremists and terrorists have decided to set Nigeria on fire.

“Our call for self determination isn’t by chance. The situations across Nigeria have been the reason for our agitation. So, today’s rally is an expression of our demand for justice.

“It is an expression of our demand for a Yoruba nation where we can live peacefully without infringing on the rights of others. Our demand is necessarily not for war, but for self determination where we are able to determine our destiny as a people and also as a race of over 250 million people across the world.”

Oladimeji blamed the Federal Government for not having the political will to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country, insisting that the position of the Federal Government on the Owo attack that the attack was perpetrated by ISWAP showed the failures of the government.

“It is most unfortunate that the FG said it last Thursday that the Owo attack was perpetrated by ISWAP, an international terrorists group. What that means to us and to the global community is that international terrorists are already in Nigeria and nobody is safe from imminent attack.

“So, YOV is using this opportunity to urge all the governors in the South West to work on a better security initiative in order to salvage the region from terrorists.”

The global rally, according to him, would draw the attention of the international community to the spate of killings in Nigeria.