June 12: Tinubu should forgive Fubara as he did Sanwo-Olu – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, on Wednesday, urged President Bola Tinubu to, in the spirit of the June 12 anniversary, return the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara to office.

Fubara was suspended by Tinubu on March 18 due to political tension in the oil-bearing state.

Last week, Fubara visited Tinubu in Lagos during Sallah celebration.

George, in an open letter to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola but annulled on June 23, 1993 by General Ibrahim Babangida, said: “If Tinubu could forgive Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, then he should extend same gesture to Fubara.

“On June 12, we will be celebrating Democracy Day. This is a reminder of the true meaning of democracy – the will of the people.

“Since Tinubu has forgiven Sanwo-Olu, then it makes a lot of sense, spiritually, to also forgive Fubara and let him return to office. I am talking as an elder.

“Let me also remind the President that he was in the forefront of those who fought the military, seeking a return to civilian rule.

“I still remember him coming to my office in Aso Rock when he wanted to see General Diya. That was during the General Sani Abacha regime.

“He wanted to be deputy to Olagunsoye Oyinlola in Lagos then. He discussed with Diya but General Abacha eventually gave the position to Mrs. Okunnu. I know how passionate Tinubu was then about return to civil rule.

“He later joined NADECO to fight for democracy. Some of those who fought alongside him for democracy have died. It is not of his making that he is alive today.

“So, he should thank God, honour the memory of those who fought alongside him for democracy and return Fubara to office immediately.

“I also appeal to him, in the spirit of my maternal grand uncle who founded the first political party in Nigeria in 1922, Herbert Macaulay, to please reinstate Fubara.

“Tinubu should listen to, and honour this appeal in memory of all those who died in the journey to our democracy.”

