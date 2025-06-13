June 12: Saraki reacts to Tinubu’s mockery of opposition

Former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s remark about the lingering crisis in the opposition parties.

President Tinubu had taken a swipe at opposition parties while delivering his speech on the commemoration of Democracy Day on Thursday, saying it was a pleasure to witness them ‘in disarray.’

He added, “For me, I will not say, try your best to put your house in order. I will not help you to do so, either.”

Tinubu while addressing the National Assembly yesterday debunked claims that his administration plans to make Nigeria a one-party state with the defection of opposition politicians to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Reacting to Tinubu’s remark, Saraki admitted that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is in crisis.

He stated this while fielding questions from journalists after attending the Democracy Day ceremony which took place at the National Assembly.

He urged members of the party and other opposition parties to get their houses in order.

Saraki said, “I think we must take him at his words. I mean, he spoke well, saying that he’s not for a one-party state.

“So we must take him at his word, and he supports a multi-party. So we are all on the same page.

“That’s why we are going around and bringing everybody to come around. So those who say they are under pressure, there is no pressure anymore.

“So, we’re all for multi party, and everybody should get their house in order, as he said, he’s not going to help, us so we are going to sort our own house again.”

