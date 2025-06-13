June 12: Salute to democracy and its heroes, by Prince Adeyemi Aseperi-Shonibare

“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Happy Democracy Day, Nigerians. Today, we remember. We salute. We celebrate.

Exactly 32 years ago, on June 12, 1993, a free, fair, and peaceful election was held, an election Nigerians agreed was the freest in our history. Conducted through Option A4, a simple but transparent method of queuing behind your candidate, it produced a clear winner: Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

There was no rain, no violence, and no doubt. The people spoke. But Nigeria’s self-styled “Maradona” chose to cancel that election. After years of organising maradonic gubernatorial, legislative, and presidential elections and banning “old and those he called corrupt politicians,” General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida betrayed the nation’s will and dismantled all democratic structures. The betrayal birthed a tragedy—and a movement.

MKO Abiola, the man of the people, the symbol of hope, confronted the military. He would later pay the ultimate price for democracy with his life.

In those dark days, many died on the streets of Ikorodu Road, and across Nigeria. Journalists were silenced, activists hounded, and democracy went into exile. Among those who ran for their lives was Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, now President, who fled through the NADECO underground to London where he became a pillar of the resistance.

“The future of Nigeria depends on the sacrifices we make today.” — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

It was a season of blood and steel. Yet, from those ashes arose voices of courage and dignity: Gani Fawehinmi, Kudirat Abiola, Alfred Rewane, Beko Ransome-Kuti, Femi Falana, Anthony Enahoro, Abraham Adesanya, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Bola Ige, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and many more, some known, many unknown, whose stories are written in blood and fire.

Today, President Tinubu rightly honoured these heroes, including journalists like Kunle Ajibade, Dapo Olorunyomi, Bayo Onanuga, and Nosa Igiebor, who risked it all to keep truth alive. He also honoured brave activists like Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (GCFR), Prof. Wole Soyinka (GCON), and Ken Saro-Wiwa (CON), symbols of resistance, whose legacies are immortal.

“The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” — Nelson Mandela

Positive Changes Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Though the road remains long, Nigeria is finally making structural, painful, and necessary changes:

1. Fuel subsidy removal — Ending a multi-trillion-naira black hole.

2. Unification of exchange rates — Removing arbitrage and corruption.

3. Empowerment of Local Production — Encouraging Made-in-Nigeria.

4. Judicial and Constitutional Reforms — Advocating for local government autonomy.

5. Welfare and Safety Nets — With bold initiatives for direct intervention.

6. Digital Economy and Fintech Growth — Creating jobs and global reach.

7. Recognition of Historical Truths — June 12 declared Democracy Day.

Yet, we still have many rivers to cross. To truly reach the Promise Land, reforms must deepen:

Urgent Areas Needing Change:

True local Government Autonomy: Real power must return to the grassroots.

State Policing: Security must begin at home.

Judicial Independence: Speedy, fair, and firm justice.

Education Reform: From certificates to skills.

Infrastructure Drive: Roads, rails, and reliable electricity.

Youths and Women Inclusion: Not as tokens, but partners in leadership.

Food security across the country for all citizens.

A Tribute to the Heroes of Our Democracy

“The life of the nation is secure only while the nation is honest, truthful, and virtuous.” — Obafemi Awolowo.

Known and Unknown Heroes (Honoured or Not)

Bashorun MKO Abiola (GCFR)

Kudirat Abiola

Frank Kokori

Prof. Wole Soyinka (GCON)

Gani Fawehinmi

Anthony Enahoro

Pa Reuben Fasoranti (CFR)

Beko Ransome-Kuti

Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ken Saro-Wiwa (CON)

Alfred Rewane

Ayo Opadokun

Senator Abraham Adesanya

Chief Bola Ige (CFR)

Prof. Humphrey Nwosu (CON)

Femi Falana, SAN (CON)

Dapo Olorunyomi (OON)

Kunle Ajibade (OON)

Bayo Onanuga (CON)

Chief Akabashorun

Prof. Olatunji Dare

Mobolaji Akinyemi (CFR)

Mama Bisoye Tejuosho

Alhaja Suliat Adedeji

Dr. Kayode Fayemi

Aare Dele Momodu

The PM News, TheNews and Tempo Crews

(BKO, Babafemi Ojudu, Dapo Olorunniola, Seye Kehide etc.)

All unknown soldiers of democracy — Activists, mothers, students, journalists, clergy, and civil society workers who refused to bow.

To Our Villains: Not Forgotten, but Forgiven. Let their names fade into the dark corners of history—a lesson that power without conscience is a curse.

And So We March On…

From the days of draconian decrees and midnight arrests to the sunlight of ballots and open discourse, Nigeria has come far. But we must never forget.

“The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.” — Barack Obama

We are still writing this story. Let our children read in future that we fought, we endured, and we prevailed. Happy Democracy Day, Nigeria.

