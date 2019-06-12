The Muslim Rights Concern on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari has brought hope for the survival of Nigerians through the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day.

MURIC stated this in a statement issued by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

Akintola said this singular action of the president is a sign of good things ahead particularly for groups who still feel marginalised.

He said: “Buhari knows where it pinches and he will address all grievances.”

He urged Nigerians to seize this unique opportunity to sink all prejudices.

He said: “June 12 by origin sympathised Nigeria’s unity in diversity as Nigerians sank ethnic and religious bias to vote for a Muslim-Muslim ticket unlike the current situation where Nigerians surrender themselves to gymnastic religiosity and ethnic bigotry.

“But destiny has again brought Nigerians together in 2018/2019 as a Northerner and Fulani man excavated a seemingly dead June 12 and breathed life into it.

“It therefore behoves every Nigerian citizen to cooperate with the Buhari administration and aggrieved groups to adopt dialogue and eschew violence.’’

He said the fact that Buhari ignored powerful enemies of June 12 and give it recognition means that Nigerians have a leader who is prepared to damn the consequences in the quest for justice.

Akimtola advised Nigerians to remain peaceful, law-abiding, hardworking and prayerful, saying Buhari is gradually and steadily laying the solid foundation for a cohesive, virile and united Nigeria.

He said: “Posterity will no doubt remember him as the Father of Modern Nigeria.

“We urge politicians to halt unhealthy politicking and think Nigeria first; we call upon Nigerians to shun ethnic jingoism and religious particular-ism.”