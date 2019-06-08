Conveners of the June 12 Pro-Democracy Movement, an umbrella body for pro-democracy leaders, activists and stakeholders associated with the pro-democracy struggles initiated on June 12, 1993, have charged its members and allies all over Nigeria not to engage in any panicky measures over the growing insecurity and tension in the country, but to await the outcome of a broad national consultations of the leaders of the Action Group of Pro-National Conference Organisations scheduled to be announced on June 19.

This directive was part of the message of the Chief Convener of the June 12 Movement, Olawale Okunniyi, while inaugurating the Planning Council of the 26th Anniversary of the June 12 celebration at MKO Abiola’s residence in Lagos at the weekend.

Okunniyi said: “Nothing, this year, 2019, shall distract us, as a dodged responsible Movement, from giving a befitting honour to the supreme sacrifice and price paid by MKO Abiola for the current democratic dispensation in Nigeria, which is now 20 years this year.

“So, the entire pro-democracy community in Nigeria is resolved to gather by MKO Abiola’s tomb in Ikeja, Lagos on June 12 for a major tributes and honours session from 8am on June 12, 2019 to commemorate 20 years of uninterrupted democratic dispensation and invitations to that effect have been dispatched to all our allies and prospective guests across the country.”

Okunniyi, who is also the spokesperson of the Pro National Conference Organisations and the Head of Secretariat of Nigeria Political Summit Group, two major platforms initiated by eminent political leaders and self-determination groups to facilitate a People’s Constitution and political stability for Nigeria, said an ongoing pan-Nigerian consultation on how best to deal with the heightening tension in Nigeria foisted by banditry, kidnappings, mass murder, herders/farmers clash, armed robbery, insurgency, indiscriminate killings and poverty vis a vis obvious government’s helplessness has reached advanced stage and an effective line of action will be collectively announced by a collegiate leadership of the emergent Peoples Movement on June 19.

He said: “Given our experience in the democratic struggles and numerous impartations from our political icons, we have again decided to take the bull by its horn by initiating a democratic collegiate pan-Nigerian leadership to squarely engage and fight the mindless killings and tension in our land.

“We are indeed very careful, in our own intervention, not to engage in any form of emergency activism or panicky measures or blame politics over this emergent security crisis and tension in our country so as not not to erroneously drift into unintended civil strife or counter productive reprisal attacks of ethnic nationalities in the country. It is for this reason that we have tasked PRONACO Action Group with the urgent effort of mobilising a broad pan Nigerian structures towards a joint national action against the threatening insecurity in our country.

“Our intervention cannot be separatist or sectional in nature but collectivised, pan-Nigerian and formidable as endangered peoples within the Nigerian contraption. So by June 19, we shall all have to move together as one force to rescue our land from the grip of marauders and invaders.”

The Director General of the Third Force Movement in Nigeria however hinted that the Chairman of PRONACO Action Group, Alhaji Shetimma Yerima, and his Secretary, Bright Ezeocha, have been mandated to put together a broad national consultation with identified allied leaders of the people, some of whom will be honoured on June 12 for their past sacrifices for the cause of democracy in Nigeria.

A tentative list drawn for PRAG’s pan-Nigerian consultative engagement by Nigeria Political Summit Group, according to the Movement, includes, Prof. Wole Soyinka, General TY Danjuma, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, Chief Emeka Anyoku, Chief Reuben Fashoranti, Chief Edwin Clarke, Chief Olu Falae, General Zamani Lekwot, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, General Alani Akinriade, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Alhaji Ahmed Joda, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Chief Bisi Akande, General Ike Nwachukwu, Alhaji Sule Hamma, Prof. Kinse Okoko, Prof. Pat Utomi and Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

Others are Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, Dr. Arthur Nwakwo, Obong Victor Attah, Solomon Asemota, Ganiat Fawehinmi, Chief Sam Onimisi, Alabo Asari Dokubo, Aare Gani Adams, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, Lady Ankio Briggs and Comrade Wale Adeoye among others.

They had in the past participated, one way or the other, in the various consultative processes initiated by the Nigeria Political Summit Group, Project Nigeria Movement, The Patriots, Pro National Conference Organisations, and Nigeria Intervention Movement among other popular movements in the country.