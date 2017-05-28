June 12: Oyo declares public holiday

LATEST NEWS:
Bashorun-MKO-Abiola-2-e1465705905105.jpg
This was contained in a statement by the state government on Friday

The Oyo State Government has declared June 12, 2017 as a work-free day.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Olalekan Alli, said Governor Abiola Ajimobi approved Monday as work-free day to commemorate the annulment of the anniversary of the June 12, 1993 elections, which was generally believed to have been won by late Chief MKO Abiola.
The government said the anniversary was also in recognition and honour of the martyrdom of Chief Abiola, who laid down his life for Nigerians to enjoy the democratic dividends of today.


