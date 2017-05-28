June 12: Osun declares public holiday

The Government of Osun State has declared Monday a public holiday to mark June 12 celebration in the state.

A statement on Friday by the Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Office of the Governor, Semiu Okanlawon, announced the holiday.

The statement said: “In line with its established policy of observing June 12 of every year as Democracy Day, the State Government of Osun has declared Monday, June 12 as public holiday.”

Okanlawon stated that the public holiday became imperative in view of the fact that June 12 marked a watershed in the history of democratic evolution in the country.

It was the day the presidential election, adjudged to be the freest and fairest in the history of Nigeria, took place.

Late Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola won the election.

However, victory was annulled by the then military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.