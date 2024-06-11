June 12: Opposition parties need to forge coalition to save democracy in Nigeria – Atiku

As Nigerians mark the 2024 Democracy Day on June 12, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar says the failures of the opposition parties to uphold the functionality of their existence has become the major threat to democracy in the nation.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election said this on Tuesday.

In a statement he personally signed, Atiku stressed the need for the opposition parties to forge a coalition as a way to ensure better times for the country.

He said, “Today, the failing of the opposition parties to uphold the functionality of their existence is the major threat to our democracy. The earlier they realise that the fortunes of Nigeria lies in their forging a coalition, the better it will be for our country and the people.”

While attributing the economic hardship, poverty, and insecurity facing the country for the past nine years to the failure of the APC led administration, the former vice president blamed the opposition parties for lack of capacity to galvanize a coalition that will retire the ruling party.

Also Read:

“However, the past nine years has thrown up a regime of extreme hardship manifested in excruciating poverty and unprecedented levels of violence and insecurity upon our people.

“Sadly, the ruling All Progressives Congress is to blame for bringing forth this dawn of gloom.

“But the opposition political parties are even more guilty than the ruling party for the seeming lack of capacity to come together and galvanize a coalition that will retire the ruling party and articulate a plan of good governance that will earn the conviction of Nigerians,” he stated.

Atiku also noted that the occasion of Democracy Day is a time for Nigerians to reflect on the country’s journey to becoming a democratic society, recognising the contributions of the past heroes and patriots that made it happen.

“The secondary purpose of declaring every June 12 as Democracy Day in our country is to commemorate the history of our long journey of becoming a stable democratic country. Truth be told, there’s no substitute to democracy as a form of government.

“Whereas our current democratic dispensation is a quarter of a century old, it will not be out of place to pay tributes to the sacrifices made by many patriots, chiefly among them Basorun MKO Abiola and his beloved wife, Alhaja (Mrs) Kudirat Abiola, Tafida Shehu Yar’Adua and Alfred Rewane, among many others,” he posited.

Atiku stated further” “The historical timeline of the struggle that birthed this democracy is abundant with a series of coalitions and alliances amongst the political leaderships of that era to flush away the vestiges of military and dictatorial governance in order to return power to the people.

“It is commendable that for 25 years, we have witnessed an uninterrupted season of electoral politics. It is an unprecedented epoch in our history.

“It is worthy of celebration and commendation must go to the people of our great country. I must also congratulate the political class for having embraced the rectitude of nurturing a democracy, as well as the civil society.

“It is important that all stakeholders continue to do their bit to ensure the sustainability of our democracy.”