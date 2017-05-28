LATEST NEWS:
11. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJune 11, 20173min0

Related Articles

Politics

June 12 supersedes May 29 as Democracy Day – Tinubu

Politics

Edo to curtail menace of herdsmen

Politics

June 12 deserves recognition – Olaiya

Politics

Recession hindering my zeal to deliver dividends of democracy – Tambuwal

Politics

June 12: Positive reference point for free, fair, peaceful election in Africa – Obasa

Politics

Lagos declares June 12 public holiday

FeaturedPolitics

Referendum to recall Melaye begins, turn out impressive

FeaturedPolitics

June 12 is part of our history – Atiku 

atiku-abubakar-e1497223323861.jpg
The former Vice President and Waziri Adamawa stated that June 12 and the events that brought it are part of our country’s history and cannot be forgotten

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousSERAP asks Court to order FG, Fashola to provide free pre-paid meters to all Nigerians  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

SERAP asks Court to order FG, Fashola to provide free pre-paid meters to all Nigerians  

Photo News: See Billionaire kidnapper, his gang members, houses, weapons

Arik Air shareholders in talks with foreign investor to offset debts

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements