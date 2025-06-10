June 12: Ijaw youths ask Tinubu to restore democratic rule in Rivers

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, has urged President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate his commitment to democratic ideals by lifting the State of Emergency imposed on Rivers State and restore constitutional democracy.

This is coming days ahead of the commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day on June 12.

The Council said Tinubu, as a foremost beneficiary of democratic evolution in the country, should use the occasion of June 12 to restore Governor Siminilayi Fubara and all elected lawmakers in the state.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja, President of the Council, Dr Theophilus Alaye, said the restoration of Fubara and the Assembly members will reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to the rule of law and heal the wounds of division that have emerged in recent times.

According to him, any disruption to that mandate undermines not just the will of the Rivers people but the very foundation upon which democracy stands.

He said, “As we approach June 12 – Nigeria’s Democracy Day – the Ijaw Youth Council IYC Worldwide extends a solemn reminder of what this date represents: the triumph of the people’s will, the sanctity of the ballot, and the resilience of our democratic journey.

Also Read:

“June 12 is not just a date – it is a symbol. We, therefore, call on President Tinubu, as a foremost beneficiary and icon of Nigeria’s democratic evolution, to seize this moment and fulfill his promise.

“It is in this spirit that we acknowledge President Bola Tinubu’s reported commitment to restoring constitutional order in Rivers State by reinstating Governor Siminalayi Fubara and all duly elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly on or before June 12, 2025.

“This promise must not be taken lightly, nor should it be seen as a mere political concession – it is a necessary act of justice and statesmanship.

“Governor Sim Fubara was elected by the people of Rivers State through a transparent and democratic process.

“Any disruption to that mandate undermines not just the will of the Rivers people, but the very foundation upon which our democracy stands.

“Similarly, the sidelining of elected lawmakers erodes public trust in governance and sets a dangerous precedent that Nigeria cannot afford.”

Alaye emphasised that the Ijaw people, known for their commitment to peace, equity, and justice, have watched developments in Rivers State with patience and hope.

He noted that their patience was not indifference, and their silence was not weakness, adding that they believe in dialogue, “and also stand ready to defend the democratic rights of our people if compelled to”.

According to him, this year’s Democracy Day would be remembered not just as a celebration, but as a turning point and a moment when justice was served, peace restored and democracy prevailed over other sentiments.

Post Views: 11