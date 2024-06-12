June 12: Democracy Day reminiscence, by Richard Odusanya

As we mark the 31st anniversary of June 12, my mind strayed to the past as I recall the events of that fateful day and most significantly the years after the day. Please permit me to share with you the profound words of Lyndon Baines Johnson, often referred to by his initials LBJ, an American politician who served as the 36th president of the United States from 1963 to 1969. He became president after the assassination of John F. Kennedy, under whom he had served as the 37th vice president from 1961 to 1963. Johnson emotionally posted: “Our time we have come to live with moments of great crisis.” LBJ, continued: “Our lives have been marked with debate about great issues: issues of war and peace, issues of prosperity and depression. But rarely in any time does an issue lay bare the secret heart of America itself. Rarely are we met with a challenge, not to our growth or abundance, our welfare or our security, but rather to the values and the purposes and the meaning of our beloved nation.”

We shall overcome. We shall overcome. We shall overcome someday – if not, then we will have failed as a people and as a nation.

As the “Giant of Africa”, Nigeria celebrates her 25th uninterrupted and longest years of democracy since 1999, this provides an opportunity to reflect on the journey so far. June 12, Democracy Day carries huge significance for many Nigerians. Sadly, It was on this date in 1993 that a general election was held for the first time after the 1983 military coup, which toppled the democratically elected government of President Shehu Shagari of the blessed memory.

June 12 was an election widely viewed as the freest, fairest and most peaceful ever held in Nigeria. Furthermore, on June 12, 31 years ago, HOPE ’93, the vision of a new Nigeria would have been the catalyst for the dawn of a new era – that certainly was what Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, envisioned – wherefore, an estimated 14 million Nigerians, set aside ethnic, religious, class, and regional affiliations, to elect their president with the hope of ending several years of military dictatorship. June 12 offers hope and gives rise to a sense that progress toward freedom, equality, and – indeed – justice is inevitable.

There were some of us comrades who played our individual and collective roles of that historic day such as my dear friend Ferdinand Agu, whose recent sudden death, coming on the heels of the 31st anniversary of June 12, brought a the memories back to me. I feel saddened that we not only messed up the opportunity of that sacred mandate, we also seemed to have badly utilised the resultant opportunity opened to us in 1999 in the wake of the Fourth Republic. I take a painful look back to those days.

Reminiscences

On the 5th of June, 1999, exactly 21 years ago, I received a call on my cellular phone in the days of 090……., in the presence of Dr. Deji Adeleke in company of his amiable and lovely wife ‘Aunty Vero’ of blessed memory, both of them parents of the legendary Davido. The call was from Otunba Oyewole Fasawe, an intimate friend of President Olusegun Obasanjo, as he was then.

The message was a clear instruction and a reminder of President Obasanjo for me to work with him in what was known as the “outerbox”. Some people called it “engine room”.

I had previously worked in such capacity with Abu Bello, the current Governor of Niger State during the General Abdulsalami Abubakar regime. I was actually excited about the prospect of a New Nigeria under the leadership of a man whom I thought must have met God genuinely in prison, similitude of MADIBA my hero and I was under the illusion that we have another MANDELA in the making.

My excitement knew no bound and when the opportunity to play certain roles came calling, I then disengaged from the team that birthed MTN Nigeria in December 1998. My first assignment was the inaugural committee headed by an erudite Prof. Tunde Adeniran with other members such as Dr Gbolade Osinowo, of blessed memory, Pauline Tallen, Ferdinand Agu and yours truly.

Fast forward to the first two years of the 4th Republic… On the 29th of May 2001, at the villa chapel, during the church service of the then Democracy Day Celebrations, the respected Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye delivered the sermon that was considered to be a ‘wake up call’, and I completely aligned myself with the message. By this time I was totally dissatisfied with the styles and policies of the government, particularly on issues of political intolerance, self righteousness/aggrandisement, ineffective anti corruption crusade, visible corruption perpetuated at the echelon structure of government, and politically motivated assassinations.

My exit

After the wake up call by Pastor Adeboye, I noticed that the entire political and administrative system and particularly those Elements/Tendencies have not changed. Therefore, it became impossible for me to trust the system. I then began to plot my exit, particularly after the assassinations of high profile political personalities, including a sitting Attorney General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in person of Chief James Ajibola Ige SAN, A.K Dikibo, Harry Marshall, Senate President Dr Chuba Okadigbo and many others. There and then, I realised that, I, was carrying a burden and hoping for a change via the ballot box in the 2003 elections, which did not materialise.

Subsequently, I had to deliberately travelled to the US during the inauguration ceremony of 2003 and stayed in the USA, for seven days. I remembered that my immediate elder brother’s wife, Tosin, drove all the way from Boston to New York to pick me up so that I can spend some time with family. I could not discuss details of my journey to the US with my brother, even my wife then, because of the sensitivity and the mentality/excitement for public positions by an average African…. I kept it to myself and continued with the assignments while plotting my exit.

My resignation letter

I finally made up my mind and arranged for my immediate family members out of the country. Whilst the family members were in Boston, I drafted a RESIGNATION letter faxed it to Dr. Deji Adeleke in Lagos and traveled to Kaduna to meet with Bishop David Abioye…with the blessings of the two eminent personalities, I was good to go. It was difficult to trust anyone else who are usually engrossed in the fantasies of public position with such uncommon decision; however, I subsequently moved out of the Defence House and soon began to settle for a more private life. Almost immediately, some individuals around me informed my family members in the USA without my knowledge.

Third term gambit

At the full realisation of the plot by President Olusegun Obasanjo to clandestinely elongate the constitutional rights of his administration, I joined forces with progressive minds to stop the madness and prevent another Mugabe from emerging in Nigeria. I would like to salute my comrades in the battle-line with whom we truncated the still-born third term agenda. I salute General T. Y. Danjuma, President Muhammad Buhari, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Garba Shehu, Ojo Adinoyi Onukapa of blessed memory and many other great patriots. Series of my interviews with both local and international media organisations will suffice – Richard O. Odusanya.

Therefore, it is with nostalgia feeling that I decided to share what my friend Ferdinand Agu wrote as a feedback on one of my write-up written four years ago on June 5, and Ferdinand got back to me same day 5th June, barely 72 hours before his demise.

See “his feedback below:

Richard: It is nice to hear from you after such a long time. I am glad you are fine. Thanks for your kind mention of myself and others; and your fond recollection of those heady days that it seemed Nigeria was on the cusp of real change.

A lot has happened since. It will be good to meet someday and exchange notes. I am delighted, though, that you still believe in Nigeria. That is good. Many people talk of Nigeria, but evidence shows that they have different visions, which in reality mean different things.

Someday, I will learn which of the visions of Nigeria you believe in and how far it is materialising.

Take good care, brother. Remain blessed.

That was the last message I received from Ferdinand Agu precisely on Tuesday 5th June. Conclusively, I like to join millions of our compatriots home and abroad in dedicating the 31st anniversary of June 12 to the evergreen memory of our heroes particularly the symbol of democracy MKO Abiola and my friend Ferdinand Agu who just passed on to glory. Our heroes will rise again.

Finally, it is my hope and believe that Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, our dear President C-in-C of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a fellow comrade in the June 12 history who on 25 Feb 2023, exactly 30years after, relived the spirit and character of that election of 1993, will ultimately actualise the dreams of Hope ’93 through the ‘Renewed Hope’

. Odusanya writes from [email protected].